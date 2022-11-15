American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

American Software has a payout ratio of 125.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Software to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.3%.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $572.18 million, a PE ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.88. American Software has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President H Allan Dow purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at $229,248.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President H Allan Dow acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in American Software by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Software by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Software by 20.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Software during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMSWA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

