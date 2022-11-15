American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.97-$5.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.5 %

AEP stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average of $94.62.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cfra reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

