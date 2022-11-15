America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the October 15th total of 161,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 2,500 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,869.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,651 shares of company stock worth $88,363. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America First Multifamily Investors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 249,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 25.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 40,549 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 13.6% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 188,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

America First Multifamily Investors Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. America First Multifamily Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 17.76 and a quick ratio of 17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48.

America First Multifamily Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

About America First Multifamily Investors

(Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

See Also

