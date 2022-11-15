Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:ATGN opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.38. Altigen Communications has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter. Altigen Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

