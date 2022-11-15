Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $121.59 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,784,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,589,000. Cameco makes up 1.2% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 1.45% of Cameco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 168.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,112,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,856 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 5,924.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 708,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 288.9% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 810,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 601,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Cameco Stock Up 1.9 %

About Cameco

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.75. 129,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,777,507. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.11. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.