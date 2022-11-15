Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 40,529 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,529 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Conagra Brands worth $26,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 146.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

CAG traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.01. 58,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,255. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.60. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

