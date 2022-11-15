Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 145,741 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,741 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $52,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 737,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,408,000 after buying an additional 81,630 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.52. 340,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,348,186. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06.

