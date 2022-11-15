Alps Advisors Inc. Has $27.98 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4,469.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99,793 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 114,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 247,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $67,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 77,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 250,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of HD traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $314.43. 239,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,370. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.11 and a 200-day moving average of $292.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.08.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

