Alps Advisors Inc. Has $24.31 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Prudential Financial worth $24,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 13,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of PRU stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.46. 17,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,899. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.32 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

