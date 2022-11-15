Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5,792.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,169 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.4% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 693,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,903,000 after buying an additional 65,056 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,649. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.93 and its 200-day moving average is $140.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $337.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,304 shares of company stock valued at $17,490,706 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

