Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,221,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760,557 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for 5.7% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 2.00% of Mplx worth $589,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,661 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,489,000 after buying an additional 929,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mplx by 610.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after buying an additional 832,907 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $23,680,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 24.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,174,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after acquiring an additional 433,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPLX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors cut Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Mplx Stock Down 0.8 %

Mplx Increases Dividend

MPLX stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.33. 29,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,596. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.48. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.20%.

Mplx Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.