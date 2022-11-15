Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,623,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,721,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 3.71% of Uranium Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. 161,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,878,950. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.10 and a beta of 2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Uranium Energy

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.