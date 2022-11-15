Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 25,613 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,289,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $24,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 489,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,047,530. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

