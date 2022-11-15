Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.18. 1,506,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,191,160. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

