Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Forsta AP Fonden’s 6th Largest Position

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $111,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,776,073,000 after purchasing an additional 252,657 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,853.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 175,645 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

GOOG traded up $2.86 on Tuesday, hitting $98.89. The company had a trading volume of 367,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,934,424. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

