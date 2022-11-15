Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of BIRD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. 2,909,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter worth $32,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 131.6% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

