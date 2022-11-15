Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.79% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.
Allbirds Price Performance
Shares of BIRD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. 2,909,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $28.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allbirds (BIRD)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.