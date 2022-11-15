Alight (NYSE:ALIT) PT Raised to $13.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.40% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALIT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:ALIT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. 12,929,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alight during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alight during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Alight by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
