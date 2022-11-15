Alight (NYSE:ALIT) PT Raised to $13.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALIT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ALIT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. 12,929,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Alight had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alight during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alight during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Alight by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

