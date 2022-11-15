Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $71.33

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.33, but opened at $79.53. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $78.38, with a volume of 703,663 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 11.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $210.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after buying an additional 256,598 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,114,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $1,363,357,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.