Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Cut to D at TheStreet

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALEC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of ALEC opened at $8.57 on Friday. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $708.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

