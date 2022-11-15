Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.91

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.91 and last traded at $104.91, with a volume of 1522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIN shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Albany International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 25.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 42.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the third quarter valued at about $777,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the third quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 8.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.