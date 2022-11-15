Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 240,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $18,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 272.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 486.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Albany International Stock Performance

Albany International Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $102.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.24. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.15%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

