Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Up 2.2 %

AIRT stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Air T has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 million, a P/E ratio of 149.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.86 million during the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $142,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,763. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $142,880.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 7,793 shares of company stock worth $130,831 in the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

