Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 623,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,073 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $74,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,980,792,000 after buying an additional 730,116 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $952,632.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,906,848.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $952,632.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $26,906,848.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock worth $3,842,160 in the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

NYSE A opened at $146.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.18. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $165.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

