Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
Agile Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $30.40.
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
