African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 19,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 189,066 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.98.

African Gold Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of African Gold Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 2.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

