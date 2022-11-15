AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,005,400 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 914,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:AEOJF opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. AEON Financial Service has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $9.58.

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area. It engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, property leases, installment sales, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses, as well as bank and business management activities.

