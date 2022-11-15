Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) PT Raised to €126.00

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €119.00 ($122.68) to €126.00 ($129.90) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANNSF. Barclays lowered Aena S.M.E. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €156.00 ($160.82) to €133.00 ($137.11) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Grupo Santander raised Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €130.00 ($134.02) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF traded up $4.45 on Tuesday, reaching $132.64. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 345. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.64.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

