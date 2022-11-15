Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,219,656 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 1,614.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,295,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219,656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 3.19% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $65,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 28,762 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 94,810 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.53.

