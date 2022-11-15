Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $97.56 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,382,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,171 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.86% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $97,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,741,000 after buying an additional 3,620,252 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,610 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,949,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,292 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,126,000 after purchasing an additional 488,380 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

