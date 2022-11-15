Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,913 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $55,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.80 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $135.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

