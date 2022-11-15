Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 194,990 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,990 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $85,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,594,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,083,000 after acquiring an additional 588,429 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,668 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $54.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

