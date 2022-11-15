Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,742 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.19.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17. The stock has a market cap of $118.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

