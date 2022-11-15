Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after buying an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $118.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

