Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.60-$12.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.10 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.1 %

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 215.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 278.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $271,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

