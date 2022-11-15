Adshares (ADS) Price Reaches $1.42 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00008455 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $46.94 million and $782,527.62 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010107 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00017329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006055 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002357 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000728 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,088,953 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

