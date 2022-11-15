AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.50 Per Share

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AdEPT Technology Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AdEPT Technology Group Trading Down 7.1 %

LON ADT opened at GBX 113.80 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.57. The stock has a market cap of £28.48 million and a P/E ratio of -28.49. AdEPT Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97.33 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 230 ($2.70). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 113.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 142.84.

AdEPT Technology Group Company Profile

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

