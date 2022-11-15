AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.50 Per Share

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AdEPT Technology Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AdEPT Technology Group Trading Down 7.1 %
LON ADT opened at GBX 113.80 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.57. The stock has a market cap of £28.48 million and a P/E ratio of -28.49. AdEPT Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97.33 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 230 ($2.70). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 113.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 142.84.
AdEPT Technology Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
Receive News & Ratings for AdEPT Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdEPT Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.