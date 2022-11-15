AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for AcuityAds’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on AcuityAds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AcuityAds from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.33.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds Stock Up 1.9 %

ATY opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.66 million, a P/E ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 0.96. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AcuityAds

AcuityAds Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATY. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in AcuityAds during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AcuityAds by 947.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.