Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $73.81. The stock had a trading volume of 267,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,901. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.89.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

