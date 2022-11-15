Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) Insider Steven Boland Sells 114,353 Shares

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Rating) insider Steven Boland sold 114,353 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.36), for a total value of A$61,521.91 ($41,289.88).

Steven Boland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Acrow Formwork and Construction Services alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Steven Boland acquired 127,708 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,557.53 ($45,340.63).

On Wednesday, November 9th, Steven Boland sold 139 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.35), for a total transaction of A$72.98 ($48.98).

On Friday, November 11th, Steven Boland sold 26,608 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.36), for a total transaction of A$14,235.28 ($9,553.88).

On Friday, October 28th, Steven Boland bought 208,000 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.53 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$109,200.00 ($73,288.59).

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Steven Boland sold 60,000 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.36), for a total value of A$32,100.00 ($21,543.62).

On Friday, October 7th, Steven Boland sold 30,000 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.35), for a total value of A$15,450.00 ($10,369.13).

On Monday, October 10th, Steven Boland purchased 44,800 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,400.00 ($15,033.56).

On Wednesday, October 12th, Steven Boland bought 14,721 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,463.55 ($5,009.09).

On Tuesday, October 4th, Steven Boland 1,067,287 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.93.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Increases Dividend

About Acrow Formwork and Construction Services

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Acrow Formwork and Construction Services’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. Acrow Formwork and Construction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

(Get Rating)

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited provides engineered formwork, scaffolding and screen systems solutions, and in-house engineering and industrial labour supply services in Australia. The company is also involved in the rental of formwork equipment, including wall forming panel systems; soffit forming systems, such as Acrowform aluminum panels; GASS table forms; supercuplok; conventional systems; and scaffolding systems comprising cuplok scaffolding, super cuplok scaffolding, and ring-lok and quickstage scaffolding products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.