Accomplice Management LLC Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Accomplice Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,055,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,313,000. DraftKings makes up 42.9% of Accomplice Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DraftKings Stock Up 4.5 %
DraftKings stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,538,752. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $41.26.
DraftKings Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
