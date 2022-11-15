Accelerate Acquisition (NYSE:AAQC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.00

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 26294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Accelerate Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Accelerate Acquisition by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Acquisition by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 349,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 40,497 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Acquisition by 320.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 330,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 280,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,654,000. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Acquisition

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors.

Featured Articles

