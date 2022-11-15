AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,768. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $115.01 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.55.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

