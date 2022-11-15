Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

