99,165 Shares in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Purchased by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of TC Biopharm at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TC Biopharm Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of TC Biopharm stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. 52,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,043. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. TC Biopharm has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

