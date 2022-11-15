8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.53. 8X8 shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 23,235 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGHT. Barclays cut their price objective on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

8X8 Stock Up 7.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $93,633.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,339 shares of company stock valued at $195,280. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,039,000 after buying an additional 1,851,380 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,191,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,088,000 after acquiring an additional 188,669 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after purchasing an additional 369,238 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,566,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,293 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 44.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 479,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

