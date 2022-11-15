7,814 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $511,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,885,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,581,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.78.

