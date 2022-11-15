75,454 Shares in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Purchased by Knott David M Jr

Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Knott David M Jr owned 0.35% of F-star Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSTX. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Stock Performance

F-star Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. 1,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,876. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24.

F-star Therapeutics Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

