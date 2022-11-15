6,595 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.41) to GBX 118 ($1.39) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Profile

AZN stock opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.59 billion, a PE ratio of 95.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

