55,914 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. 521,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,125,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $179.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

