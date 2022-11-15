55,910 Shares in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Purchased by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 1.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,123,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 5.2% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 526,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 6.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 593,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 490.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 96,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 80,350 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,458. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

